Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNGX. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Tango Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.