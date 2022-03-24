Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Tango Therapeutics Inc. is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “
Tango Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Thursday. Tango Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.46 and a 12 month high of $18.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.70.
Tango Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
