TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $118,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 17.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 239 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 105.3% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $36,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 35.3% in the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $106.57. 5,715 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,128,474. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $81.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.33. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $93.40 and a 1 year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.94. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.81 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 79.92%.

In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total value of $43,388.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $1,971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,976 shares of company stock worth $3,133,715 over the last quarter. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DUK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.58.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

