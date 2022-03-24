TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $2.35 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 99.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,658,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,597,194,000 after buying an additional 4,810,319 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 74,302,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,162,752,000 after buying an additional 2,764,341 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.4% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,516,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,859,000 after buying an additional 1,827,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4,144,969.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,782,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,544,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,490,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,530 shares in the last quarter. 69.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $166.00 to $157.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $194.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a $202.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $139.78 on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $127.27 and a 1-year high of $172.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $145.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.14. The company has a market capitalization of $412.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.06%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

