TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) by 2,251.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 28,663 shares during the quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Clear Channel Outdoor were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CCO. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 21,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,221 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 6,737 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 297,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 8,703 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Clear Channel Outdoor by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 24,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

In other Clear Channel Outdoor news, Director Lisa Hammitt sold 68,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.72, for a total value of $253,730.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clear Channel Outdoor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of NYSE CCO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.73. 620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,039,912. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $4.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.16.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $742.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.94 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

