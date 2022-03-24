TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 91 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Camden National Bank acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,723,894 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $198,299,000 after buying an additional 20,208 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $374,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,122,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $474,184,000 after buying an additional 109,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 383.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 84,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,740,000 after buying an additional 67,139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,433 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $183,595.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.41.

NYSE YUM opened at $115.96 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.05. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.01 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market cap of $33.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses of a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment consists of all operations of the KFC concept.

