Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.58 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 24th, 2022

Analysts expect Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) to post ($0.58) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Teladoc Health’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.52) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.70). Teladoc Health posted earnings of $0.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 546.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Teladoc Health will report full year earnings of ($1.62) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.04) to ($1.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($1.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.92) to ($0.14). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Teladoc Health.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOCGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The health services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.52. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.31% and a negative net margin of 21.09%. The business had revenue of $554.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

TDOC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Teladoc Health from $208.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Teladoc Health from $132.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Teladoc Health from $193.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.86.

In other news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total transaction of $123,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 6,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $471,802.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,842 shares of company stock worth $1,042,502. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDOC. Kinnevik AB publ purchased a new stake in Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth about $458,235,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,922,198 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,436,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,386 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Teladoc Health by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,877,063 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $998,733,000 after buying an additional 2,071,756 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,405,282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $933,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teladoc Health by 27.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,804,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $989,663,000 after buying an additional 1,697,159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

TDOC stock traded down $0.84 on Monday, reaching $68.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 61,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,873,766. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.70. The firm has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of -24.06 and a beta of 0.44. Teladoc Health has a 12-month low of $50.08 and a 12-month high of $195.40.

About Teladoc Health (Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

