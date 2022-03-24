Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Up 5%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.66. 885 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 107,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.39.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67 and a beta of 0.39.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Redwood Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,943,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,441 shares during the period. Marathon Asset Management LP raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 271.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LP now owns 985,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 720,138 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 1,227.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 602,913 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,207,000 after purchasing an additional 557,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3,359.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 403,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 391,628 shares during the period. Finally, Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Telecom Argentina during the 4th quarter worth $918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.24% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

