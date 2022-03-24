Terracoin (TRC) Market Cap Hits $374,866.30

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 24th. One Terracoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0163 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Terracoin has a market capitalization of $374,866.30 and approximately $48.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,936.00 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $362.37 or 0.00824757 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.31 or 0.00212388 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00024808 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Terracoin

Terracoin (CRYPTO:TRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. Terracoin’s official website is www.terracoin.io . The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.