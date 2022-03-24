TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.73.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Clarus Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of TerrAscend from $7.65 to $7.90 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

TRSSF stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.61. 551,441 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,194. TerrAscend has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.93.

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

