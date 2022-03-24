Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.15

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.15 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 52.01 ($0.68). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 52.01 ($0.68), with a volume of 830 shares trading hands.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

About Thalassa (LON:THAL)

Thalassa Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides software services. It offers client life cycle management systems. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Road Town, the British Virgin Islands.

