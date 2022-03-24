Thalassa (LON:THAL) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $62.15

Thalassa Holdings Limited (LON:THAL – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 62.15 ($0.82) and traded as low as GBX 52.01 ($0.68). Thalassa shares last traded at GBX 52.01 ($0.68), with a volume of 830 shares trading hands.
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 60.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 62.15. The firm has a market cap of £4.13 million and a PE ratio of -7.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.27, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.
About Thalassa (LON:THAL)
Featured Articles
- Why Poshmark Makes Sense For Your Watchlist?
- Undervalued Winnebago Gets Even Cheaper
- Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) Sets Off On A Fresh Rally
- The Institutions Buy The Dip In Cintas
- 3 Cloud Stocks with Sky-High Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Thalassa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thalassa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.