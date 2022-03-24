The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.71.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered AES from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on AES in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AES from $31.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on AES in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 524,511 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total transaction of $12,472,871.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Coughlin acquired 47,000 shares of AES stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of AES by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 123,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 14,209 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in AES by 58.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,065,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,051,000 after buying an additional 1,866,027 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in AES by 21.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in AES by 13.9% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 141,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 17,329 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in AES in the second quarter worth about $234,000. 94.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AES traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.24. 6,924,767 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,240,826. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.44. The company has a market cap of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. AES has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $28.86.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. AES had a positive return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AES will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a $0.158 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -96.92%.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

