The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Receives $51.54 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.54.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Cheesecake Factory from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 1,743.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Cheesecake Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 97,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,365 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 271.4% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $37.76 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $65.81. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.10). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm had revenue of $776.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $774.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

