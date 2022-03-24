The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €31.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO – Get Rating) has been given a €31.00 ($34.07) target price by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.00 ($27.47) target price on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €37.00 ($40.66) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.85) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €44.00 ($48.35) target price on shares of Renault in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €39.15 ($43.03).

Get Renault alerts:

EPA:RNO traded down €0.54 ($0.59) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €23.05 ($25.32). The stock had a trading volume of 2,058,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. Renault has a one year low of €73.71 ($81.00) and a one year high of €100.70 ($110.66). The business’s 50 day moving average is €30.56 and its 200-day moving average is €30.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.