The Ince Group (LON:INCE) Trading 4.3% Higher

The Ince Group plc (LON:INCE – Get Rating) shares traded up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 29 ($0.38) and last traded at GBX 28.75 ($0.38). 75,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 109,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.56 ($0.36).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.32, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £19.71 million and a P/E ratio of 31.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 29.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 40.90.

The Ince Group Company Profile

The Ince Group plc provides legal and professional services to businesses and high net worth individuals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company provides law practices; corporate tax consultancy to the oil and gas industry; technology solutions for the legal and professional services market; accounting, financial, consulting, and management services; and investment advice and ongoing investment management services.

