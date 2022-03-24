The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRKGet Rating) to post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for The Liberty Braves Group’s earnings. The Liberty Braves Group reported earnings of ($1.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty Braves Group will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for The Liberty Braves Group.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BATRK shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Liberty Braves Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 61.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 38,420 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 763,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,213,000 after buying an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 249,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after buying an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 38.0% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 49,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 13,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Liberty Braves Group by 7.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BATRK traded up $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,357. The Liberty Braves Group has a twelve month low of $24.17 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -44.42 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.70.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

