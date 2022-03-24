The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $431.89 Million

Wall Street analysts expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) to report sales of $431.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Manitowoc’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $424.70 million. Manitowoc posted sales of $354.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manitowoc will report full-year sales of $2.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.10 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.20 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Manitowoc.

Get Manitowoc alerts:

Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.30.

NYSE MTW traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.96. 163,311 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,325. The stock has a market cap of $559.49 million, a PE ratio of 53.20 and a beta of 2.21. Manitowoc has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.02 and a 200-day moving average of $19.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Manitowoc by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 14,645 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,540,367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,815,000 after buying an additional 87,065 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Manitowoc by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 71,007 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Manitowoc by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 80,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Manitowoc by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 48,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $894,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manitowoc Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manitowoc (MTW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manitowoc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manitowoc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.