The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lowered by Cubic Asset Management LLC

Cubic Asset Management LLC cut its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,161 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for 2.8% of Cubic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Cubic Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $12,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 160.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $206,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PNC traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $193.25. The company had a trading volume of 1,584,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,412,589. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.61 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $201.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.40%.

PNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Argus increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.21.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

