The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) CEO Sells $5,153,001.10 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total value of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PGR opened at $114.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $66.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.57 and a 200-day moving average of $100.02. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $89.35 and a 52 week high of $114.62.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Edward Jones cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City State Bank bought a new position in Progressive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $284,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 50,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,154,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $560,913,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

