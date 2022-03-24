The Sage Group (LON:SGE) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $746.57

Shares of The Sage Group plc (LON:SGE – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 746.57 ($9.83) and traded as low as GBX 675.60 ($8.89). The Sage Group shares last traded at GBX 690.80 ($9.09), with a volume of 3,398,262 shares trading hands.

SGE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Sage Group from GBX 730 ($9.61) to GBX 720 ($9.48) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Shore Capital upgraded shares of The Sage Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 735 ($9.68) target price on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 735 ($9.68).

Get The Sage Group alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £6.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.27, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 706.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 746.20.

In other The Sage Group news, insider Steve Hare purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 683 ($8.99) per share, for a total transaction of £20,490 ($26,974.72).

About The Sage Group (LON:SGE)

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.