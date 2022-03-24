The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,591 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 41,518 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 190.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,047,696 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $615,243,000 after acquiring an additional 5,929,545 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 9,796,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $646,397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,510,236 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 88,309,228 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,826,643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,339,510 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 156.6% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,224,092 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $278,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 40.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,886,152 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $518,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262,657 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TJX opened at $59.48 on Thursday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 55.47%. The company had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Argus increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

