The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1,401.17

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,401.17 ($18.45) and traded as low as GBX 1,305 ($17.18). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.77), with a volume of 12,454 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VTC. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on The Vitec Group from GBX 1,840 ($24.22) to GBX 1,590 ($20.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,663.33 ($21.90).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,258.90 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,399.37. The company has a market capitalization of £622.10 million and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.82.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a GBX 24 ($0.32) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a positive change from The Vitec Group’s previous dividend of $11.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. The Vitec Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.28%.

The Vitec Group Company Profile (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

