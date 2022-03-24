The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Acquired by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 33,442 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,192,000 after buying an additional 5,728 shares in the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 7,621 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,219 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $8,553,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. raised its stake in Walt Disney by 501.9% in the fourth quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 638 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,571 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.06, for a total transaction of $1,520,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $2.47 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.64. 8,761,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,417,601. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $128.38 and a fifty-two week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $157.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

