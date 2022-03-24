The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lowered its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 63,527 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 24,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 10,280 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 12,025 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,593 shares of company stock worth $8,918,279 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $32.97. The stock had a trading volume of 177,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,250,944. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.97 and a 52 week high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.38. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a P/E/G ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.26.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 14.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 137.10%.

WMB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.31.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

