Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $29.32 Million

Brokerages expect Third Coast Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) to announce $29.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.14 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $28.50 million. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full year sales of $128.13 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $123.60 million to $132.66 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $163.00 million, with estimates ranging from $150.90 million to $175.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Third Coast Bancshares in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBX traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $22.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 171 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,560. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.59. Third Coast Bancshares has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Third Coast Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,250,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,872,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Third Coast Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. 0.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a commercially focused, bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary, Third Coast Bank, SSB. The Company offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, bill payment, and other financial services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.