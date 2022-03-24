Threadgill Financial LLC Has $3.48 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Threadgill Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,246 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.1% of Threadgill Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Threadgill Financial LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% during the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $168,000. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $355.99.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $299.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $296.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $310.69. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $231.10 and a one year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.41%.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

