thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) PT Set at €17.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($18.68) price objective on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($17.58) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.25 ($17.86) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.99) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a €17.70 ($19.45) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.09) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, thyssenkrupp has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €13.87 ($15.24).

Shares of FRA TKA opened at €8.31 ($9.14) on Wednesday. thyssenkrupp has a 12-month low of €20.70 ($22.75) and a 12-month high of €27.01 ($29.68). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €9.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is €9.23.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems, as well as automation solutions for the automotive industry.

