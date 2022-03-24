Timothy Bradburn Sells 74,794 Shares of IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG) Stock

IAMGOLD Co. (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) Senior Officer Timothy Bradburn sold 74,794 shares of IAMGOLD stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total transaction of C$321,614.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$72,240.

Shares of IMG stock opened at C$4.34 on Thursday. IAMGOLD Co. has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$4.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.58.

Get IAMGOLD alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMG. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of IAMGOLD to C$4.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$5.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of IAMGOLD to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$4.23.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IAMGOLD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAMGOLD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.