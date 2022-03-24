Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tivity Health (NASDAQ:TVTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.750-$1.840 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.810. The company issued revenue guidance of $540 million-$580 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $535.89 million.

TVTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tivity Health in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Tivity Health from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Tivity Health from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barrington Research upped their price target on Tivity Health from $33.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Tivity Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.67.

Shares of Tivity Health stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.44. 948 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 418,905. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.55. Tivity Health has a 52 week low of $20.95 and a 52 week high of $31.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24.

Tivity Health ( NASDAQ:TVTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.57 million. Tivity Health had a net margin of 21.80% and a return on equity of 99.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tivity Health will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tivity Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,828,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Tivity Health by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,153,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,140,000 after buying an additional 215,538 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Tivity Health by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 754,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 80,133 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Tivity Health by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 145,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Tivity Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 57,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tivity Health, Inc provides fitness, nutrition, and social connection solutions. It operates through two segments: Healthcare and Nutrition. The Healthcare segment consists of SilverSneakers senior fitness, Prime Fitness and WholeHealth Living. The Nutrition segment provides weight management products and services and consists of Nutrisystem and South Beach Diet.

