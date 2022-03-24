TMX Group (TSE:X) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $131.24

TMX Group Limited (TSE:X – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$131.24 and traded as high as C$132.32. TMX Group shares last traded at C$131.06, with a volume of 150,480 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on X. Scotiabank cut their price target on TMX Group from C$150.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$151.00 to C$152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of TMX Group from C$157.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$147.00 to C$139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$146.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$129.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$131.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a positive change from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio is 50.25%.

TMX Group Company Profile (TSE:X)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

