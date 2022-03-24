Tompkins Financial Corp Has $369,000 Stock Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 154 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Booking were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Booking by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Booking by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Scott Investment Partners LLP lifted its position in Booking by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 2,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,460,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Booking by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 5,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Booking by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,024,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,424.14, for a total value of $443,617.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total transaction of $1,806,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded up $102.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,261.99. 339,748 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 489,683. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $92.88 billion, a PE ratio of 76.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,325.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2,358.67. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.57) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 87.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BKNG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Booking from $2,700.00 to $2,650.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,729.00.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

