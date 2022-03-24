Tompkins Financial Corp Has $6.35 Million Holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $6,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in American Water Works by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,113,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $695,312,000 after acquiring an additional 103,089 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,499,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $590,155,000 after buying an additional 199,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,226,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,231,000 after buying an additional 56,986 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in American Water Works by 1.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,992,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,811,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in American Water Works by 20.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,725,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000,000 after purchasing an additional 295,694 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AWK traded up $2.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,133,693. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.50. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $142.28 and a one year high of $189.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $951.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AWK. UBS Group raised American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays cut their price target on American Water Works from $187.00 to $166.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC upgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $190.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.60.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Co, Inc engages in the provision of complementary water and wastewater services. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Businesses, Market-Based Businesses, and Other. The Regulated Businesses segment provides water and wastewater services to customers. The Market-Based Businesses segment is responsible for Military Services Group, Contract Operations Group, Homeowner Services Group, and Keystone Operations.

