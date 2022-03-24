Tompkins Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 0.4% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 45,780 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 21.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 13.3% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 209,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 24,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.9% during the third quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 26,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Rupert Vessey sold 74,559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.25, for a total value of $5,163,210.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,668 shares of company stock worth $11,459,888 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $72.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 698,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,040,680. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.22 and a twelve month high of $72.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.54.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.78.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

