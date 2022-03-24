Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 179 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tompkins Financial Corp trimmed its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises about 1.3% of Tompkins Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,815 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in PayPal by 38.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after acquiring an additional 950,699 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $179,152,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after buying an additional 923,975 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $231,145,000. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total value of $4,100,164.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.85 per share, with a total value of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 24,894 shares of company stock valued at $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL stock traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.63. 600,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,311,766. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PYPL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on PayPal from $275.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

