Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 675 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tompkins Financial Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 675 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.6% during the third quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 125.0% during the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.94. 367,422 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,389,792. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $88.83 and a one year high of $116.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.42.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

