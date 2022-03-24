TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Trading Up 6.1%

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.91 and last traded at $4.87. 13,654 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 633,268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NRDY. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.92 million and a P/E ratio of -38.25.

In other TPG Pace Tech Opportunities news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 221,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,764.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TPG Pace Tech Opportunities stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Rating) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,767 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.10% of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY)

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.