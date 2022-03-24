Traders Buy Large Volume of Ameren Call Options (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors purchased 2,984 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,268% compared to the typical daily volume of 126 call options.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ameren from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ameren from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.29.

In other news, SVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 1,677 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $146,586.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.89, for a total value of $100,920.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,137 shares of company stock worth $5,885,426. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 37,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,973,000. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Ameren by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,847,293,000 after purchasing an additional 786,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AEE opened at $89.13 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.70. Ameren has a one year low of $79.17 and a one year high of $90.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.34.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.02). Ameren had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.46%.

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

