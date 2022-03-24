Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Ping Identity (NYSE:PING)

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,002 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 877% compared to the average daily volume of 205 put options.

Shares of NYSE:PING opened at $24.11 on Thursday. Ping Identity has a 1-year low of $17.60 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -30.91 and a beta of 1.07.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 21.50% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The company had revenue of $75.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PING. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet downgraded Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Ping Identity from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ping Identity presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Ping Identity by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

