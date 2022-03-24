Traders Purchase High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.
Shares of EVLO opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
