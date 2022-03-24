Traders Purchase High Volume of Evelo Biosciences Put Options (NASDAQ:EVLO)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 1,885 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,101% compared to the typical volume of 157 put options.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evelo Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.32.

Shares of EVLO opened at $3.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $174.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72. Evelo Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $17.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

