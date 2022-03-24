TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Shares Down 3.6%

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares dropped 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.52 and last traded at $9.59. Approximately 14,979 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 233,658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

TAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TransAlta from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. ATB Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$17.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.90.

Get TransAlta alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $483.94 million for the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.05% and a negative net margin of 20.34%. On average, research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 19.7% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,220,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,230,000 after buying an additional 1,682,492 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,841,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,274,000 after buying an additional 2,758,100 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,664,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,883,000 after buying an additional 236,276 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 1.6% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,066,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,953,000 after buying an additional 64,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransAlta by 20.2% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,397,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,829,000 after buying an additional 571,634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.01% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.