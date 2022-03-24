Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.52

Shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.52 and traded as high as $39.42. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $39.42, with a volume of 725 shares changing hands.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $340.55 million, a PE ratio of 20.42 and a beta of 0.59.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors during the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Transcontinental Realty Investors by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a diverse portfolio of equity real estate located across the U.S., including apartments, office buildings, shopping centers, and developed and undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct ownership, leases and partnerships and invests in mortgage loans on real estate.

