Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.15

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$20.15 and traded as low as C$18.56. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$18.56, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$20.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$20.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.26.
About Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B)
