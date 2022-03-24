TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet downgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

TRU has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays cut their price target on TransUnion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on TransUnion from $140.00 to $124.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $117.38.

TRU opened at $101.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $83.47 and a 12 month high of $125.35.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.29%.

In related news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark acquired 277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,557,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,073,383,000 after acquiring an additional 203,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,119,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,466,000 after acquiring an additional 71,121 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,754,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,723,000 after acquiring an additional 230,285 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in TransUnion by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after acquiring an additional 943,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in TransUnion by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,606,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,755,000 after acquiring an additional 165,840 shares in the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile (Get Rating)

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

