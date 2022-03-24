TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.840-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.80 billion.TransUnion also updated its FY 2025 guidance to $6.000-$ EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TRU traded up $0.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $102.22. The stock had a trading volume of 919,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,359. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market cap of $19.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.47 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $789.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $816.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TransUnion will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

TRU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of TransUnion from $126.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of TransUnion in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $117.38.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total transaction of $307,965.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $90.35 per share, with a total value of $25,026.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TRU. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,952 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TransUnion by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 88,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in TransUnion by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in TransUnion by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransUnion Company Profile

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

