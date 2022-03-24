Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Gap Up to $22.52

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.52, but opened at $23.53. Trip.com Group shares last traded at $23.68, with a volume of 102,869 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have weighed in on TCOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Trip.com Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on Trip.com Group in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. New Street Research upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

Get Trip.com Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 72.79 and a beta of 1.04.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Trip.com Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,175,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,601,909,000 after buying an additional 1,252,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Trip.com Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,563,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,885,000 after buying an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Trip.com Group by 32.5% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,958,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,216,000 after buying an additional 4,407,274 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Trip.com Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,159,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,999,000 after buying an additional 233,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in Trip.com Group by 127.1% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 11,283,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,963,000 after buying an additional 6,315,426 shares during the last quarter. 67.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trip.com Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trip.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trip.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.