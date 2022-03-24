Truist Financial Raises Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT) Price Target to $23.00

Mandiant (NASDAQ:MNDT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MNDT. Colliers Securities cut Mandiant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. TheStreet upgraded Mandiant from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their target price on Mandiant from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Mandiant in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mandiant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mandiant currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.50.

MNDT traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,042,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,727,091. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.41. Mandiant has a 52-week low of $13.76 and a 52-week high of $23.33.

Mandiant ( NASDAQ:MNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $133.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.58 million. Mandiant had a negative return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 149.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mandiant will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mandiant news, EVP William T. Robbins sold 150,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $3,312,072.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William T. Robbins sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $912,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 328,412 shares of company stock valued at $6,678,712. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mandiant in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $184,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mandiant, Inc operates as an intelligence-led security company. The firm engages in intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions that allow organizations to prepare for, prevent, respond to, and remediate cyber attacks. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, EMEA, APAC, and Other.

