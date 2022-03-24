Truist Financial Raises Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Price Target to $50.00

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 367.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on MRNS. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marinus Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.17.

Get Marinus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $10.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.97. The company has a market cap of $393.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:MRNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.01). Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 572.12% and a negative return on equity of 86.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,644 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 15,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,597 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 199.6% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,863 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 11,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of neuropsychiatric therapeutics. Its clinical stage drug product candidate, ganaxolone, is a positive allosteric modulator being developed in three different dose forms: intravenous, capsule, and liquid.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marinus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.