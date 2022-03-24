Truist Financial Upgrades Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) to “Buy”

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $175.00 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of $165.00. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.33.

PG stock opened at $150.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.28. Procter & Gamble has a 52-week low of $130.29 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.52% and a return on equity of 31.99%. The firm had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,335 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.51, for a total transaction of $204,935.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 51,837 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $8,352,495.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

