Trust Co. of Vermont Acquires Shares of 175 Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 28.2% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports during the second quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after buying an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 13,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,438,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,998,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSGS. TheStreet raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.41 and a beta of 0.90. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $203.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $169.68 and its 200 day moving average is $176.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 24.26%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. The company owns and operates a portfolio of assets consists of the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association NBA and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League NHL. Its other professional franchises include two development league teams, the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League (AHL) and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League (NBAGL).

