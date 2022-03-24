Trust Co. of Vermont Buys New Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034,749 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $176,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,293 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after purchasing an additional 390,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after purchasing an additional 359,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

RHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of -27.42 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.76. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.64 and a 12 month high of $96.69.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $377.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.16 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 198.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Profile (Get Rating)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.