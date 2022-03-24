Trust Co. of Vermont Buys Shares of 50 Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,325 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Red Spruce Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 1,299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TYL opened at $428.02 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $441.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $483.72. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.38 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.05 and a beta of 0.78.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The company had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TYL shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $538.46.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

